Welcome to 94.5 PST's Community Calendar — listing community events happening in our area of Central Jersey and Southeastern Pa.

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Here's 94.5 PST's Community Calendar:

94.5 PST is not necessarily affiliated with the events listed below.

Note that all events posted are subject to change and/or cancellation without notice here. Contact the organization for more details.

The Wardrobe

The Wardrobe is a mission-driven nonprofit organization focused on eliminating clothing insecurity, empowering people for success, and curbing fashion waste. They're now celebrating their 30th year.

With five locations in the Greater Philadelphia area (including a brand new location in Norristown, Pa), the organization is always seeking clothing donations. Plus anyone can shop the resale locations to find high-end quality fashions that give back to our community!

Learn more about shopping, donating, and receiving services at wardrobepa.org

CONTACT of Mercer County, NJ



CONTACT of Mercer County, NJ’s is looking for volunteers to join their training program. Their training program teaches compassionate listening skills, telephone crisis intervention, suicide prevention and more during the 10-week training course. Representatives from community programs speak on a variety of topics. Taking the CONTACT training course is a great way to become a better listener and help other people at the same time. And giving back helps you, too.

CONTACT provides extensive training courses on Active Listening and Mental Health Topics as well as ASIST training (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) and Mental Health First Aid training.

Check back for more details about our Training Courses. Click here to register today.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County is hosting their Autumn Culinare on October 1, 2026. Enjoy a night of food, drinks, and festivities as we honor our Bigs of the Year and Community Partner of the Year! You can click here to purchase tickets. For sponsorship opportunities please email development@mercerbbbs.org or call them at (609) 656-1000.



Join the annual #WhatsMyName Annual 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk as we come together to honor Samantha Josephson’s legacy and promote rideshare safety. Set against the scenic backdrop of Town Center Lake in Robbinsville, NJ, this community-driven event welcomes runners and walkers of all levels. The event takes place on September 19, 2026. You can click here to learn more.

Join JFCS of Greater Mercer County for their 6th Annual Wheels & Heels for Meals on Sunday morning, October 11, 2026, at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor, NJ. This fun, family-friendly event offers something for everyone. You can choose from 50, 25, 10, or 3-mile cycling routes, or a 2-mile walk. Strollers and wagons are welcome. Kids can enjoy a supervised Kids' Zone, and everyone gets free soft ice cream at the finish. All proceeds benefit JFCS' hunger prevention programs serving Greater Mercer County. Click here to learn more and register.