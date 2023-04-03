Welcome to 94.5 PST's Community Calendar — listing community events happening in our area of Central Jersey and Southeastern Pa.

This calendar was last updated on April 3, 2023

Friday, May 4, 2023

Womanspace is hosting the 27th annual Barbara Boggs Sigmund Award dinner on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Westin Princeton in Forrestal Village. It's an evening of celebration, community, and compassion. This year’s Barbara Boggs Sigmund Award recipient is Troy Vincent Sr. Mr. Vincent, a former Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback and the current EVP of Football Operations at the NFL. He is an outspoken advocate for violence-free homes and communities. Click here to learn more.

Friday, May 5, 2023 -Friday, May 27, 2023

ArtJam 2023 — ArtSpace’s annual “Pop-up Gallery” fundraising event is happening May 5th – 27th, 2023 in downtown Princeton, NJ. ArtJam 2023 will also feature live music and art demonstrations providing many opportunities for guests to gather and spend time with the creative works on display, while also learning about HomeFront’s ArtSpace and SewingSpace enrichment programs. For information visit HomeFront’s website by clicking here.



Monday, June 5, 2023

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County is hosting their Annual Golf Classic at Trenton Country Club. Enjoy a great day of golf, brunch, cocktails, dinner, and a lively silent auction. Proceeds will benefit our youth mentoring programs. Click here to learn more or register.

Friday, October 13, 2023

PEI Kids will host their 16th Annual Wine & Food Tasting event from 6 pm until 8:30 pm. This signature event features food from the finest restaurants in the region and over 200 wines and varietals. Held at the Trenton-Mercer Airport, the East Hangar is transformed into a festive venue for PEI KIDS’ Annual Wine & Food Tasting event one night a year. Click here to learn more.