94.5 PST is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. That means you can hear news, traffic, weather and your favorite talk show hosts any time, from any location, using your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. It even works with the Amazon shopping app on your phone.

Setting up 94.5 PST on your device is easy. Just say, “Alexa, 94.5 PST.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: consumerfeedback@townsquaremedia.com.