Working From Home This Fall? We’re Available On ALL Of Your Devices

Are you getting back into your "new routine" this fall? Maybe you're working from home while also homeschooling your kids.

Yeah, a lot of us are spending more time at home these days. So we wanted to remind you about all of the ways you can listen to PST, no matter where you're working from this fall.

In between the stress of helping your kids with remote learning and FaceTiming with your friends and coworkers all the time, we're still here. We're live and local all day, as your #1 hit music station with Chris & the Crew in the morning and all of your favorite DJs all day.

We're available on EVERY device in your home.

Amazon Alexa

You can listen to PST using any Amazon Alexa device that you have in your home. Click here for instructions. It's super easy, of course. Just enable the PST skill using the Alexa app and then say "Alexa, play PST." (More details are available here).

94.5 PST App

Plus, you can always listen to us using the 94.5 PST app. Don't have it? Download it today. You can listen to PST on the app (and use Bluetooth to play it on any Bluetooth enabled speaker in your home). Additionally, we have all of the local info you need/want to see available on the app 24/7. Turn on app alerts to stay up to date during these uncertain times.

Chris & the Crew Podcast

If your commute schedule has changed at all, we know that you be missing some of your favorite moments from Chris & the Crew each day. Don't worry, we've launched the Chris & The Crew Podcast. It's your chance to listen to all of your favorite segments (including The Crew Calls Your Crush, Chris & the Crew's Blind Date, What Should I Do Crew? & more) on demand. Just open the 94.5 PST app and click on podcasts.

Listen Online

As if that wasn't enough, you can listen on your desktop (laptop) browser, and you can also listen to us on your phone's mobile browser.

Google Home

You can also listen to 94.5 PST by using your Google Home speaker. The 94.5 PST app is Chromecast-enabled for Google Home. Just tap the Cast button. Need more? Just click here.

We're all in this together, and we'll be there for you every day... just like we always have been.