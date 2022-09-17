50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over

50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended.

On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.

"This is my vibe right now!" 50 captioned the post. "STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings. i’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly."

In a follow-up post put up on Saturday (Sept. 17), 50 Cent uploaded a photo of a calendar marking the date.

"09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how i do it moving forward!!!" he wrote in the caption. "GLG GreenLightGang bulls eye we don’t miss."

50 Cent and Starz have had a good run, which includes the network airing the popular 50 Cent-executive produced series' Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and BMF.

However, the relationship has not always been on the same page. Back in March, 50 Cent blasted the network, saying he would be leaving when his contract was up.

"This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," he wrote on Instagram. "They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus."

Fif doubled down the following month after an episode of Power apparently leaked.

XXL has reached out to Starz for comment.

See 50 Cent Announcing His Departure From Starz Below