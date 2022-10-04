Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt ‘Choked,’ Hit Their Kids During 2016 Flight Altercation

New details have emerged regarding the alleged 2016 flight altercation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as well as their children.

According to Page Six, in a new countersuit Jolie alleges Pitt "choked" and "hit" the children, as well as "grabbed" Jolie by the head, during the 2016 flight. Allegedly, he "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."

The filing also alleges Pitt "poured beer on Jolie; at another [point], he poured beer and red wine on the children." When Jolie tried to stop Pitt, he "threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow," the suit claims.

The children, who apparently banded together to protect each other from the fight, were "choked" and "struck in the face" by Pitt in the process. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," the documents claim.

According to The Daily Beast, the filing states they "were all frightened. Many were crying. Pitt periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them." When they landed, Pitt allegedly prevented them from deplaning for about 20 minutes.

"After a child intervened and demanded to leave, Pitt finally relented. But once outside the plane door, Pitt again physically abused one of their children. He also grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, causing one of the children to beg, 'Don’t hurt her,'" the filing continues, adding Pitt let Jolie go but "called her a 'b----,' before adding, 'F--- you, f--- you all.'"

The newly revealed filing prompted the hashtag #BradPittIsAnAbuser to trend on Twitter Tuesday (Oct. 4) afternoon. While the details are new, the case stems from 2016, when Pitt was under investigation for child abuse by the FBI following the private plane incident.

Initially filed anonymously by a "Jane Doe," Jolie was revealed as the plaintiff in the suit against Pitt back in August.

Jolie even allegedly submitted photos as well as some of the kids' journals as evidence.

Ultimately, no charges were pursued. However, the altercation led to Jolie filing for divorce just six days later. Reportedly, Jolie's team claims the FBI had "probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day."

The former couple share six kids together: Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; Vivienne, 14; and Knox, 14.