Are Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Dating?

Millie Bobby Brown apparently has a new boyfriend: Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.

Last week, the Stranger Things star shared a selfie of her and Jake via Instagram. The two were first photographed by paparazzi holding hands in New York City on June 17. At the time, he was also holding Millie's puppy, Winnie.

Last month, Jake shared a car selfie of him and the Enola Holmes actress, calling her his "BFF" alongside a heart emoji. Millie commented on the post, "BFF," with a unicorn emoji.

On Sunday (July 11), both Bobby Brown and Bongiovi shared Instagram Stories of them enjoying the weekend outdoors.

Jake, who is 19 years old (two years older than Millie), is the son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorthea Hurley, who were high school sweethearts and met back in 1980. They wed in 1989 and have three other children: 28-year-old Stephanie, 26-year-old Jesse and 17-year-old Romeo.

Jake has a public Instagram account on which he describes himself as an actor, despite not having any onscreen acting credits currently. He attended high school in New Jersey and made headlines in 2018 for helping organize a student walkout at Pennington High school to protest the lack of government action regarding mass shootings in U.S. schools.

According to E! News, in February 2020 Jake announced that he would attend New York's Syracuse University in the fall. It is unknown if he actually attended due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.