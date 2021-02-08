Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Have Apparently Broken Up After Less Than a Year Together

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have broken up after nine months together, a source tells E! News.

News of the split comes just after fans noticed that the actress had unfollowed the rapper on Instagram. However, he currently still follows her.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2020 after paparazzi spotted them sharing a kiss while out in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, they were last seen hugging in Silver Lake, California just one week ago.

In December 2020, G-Eazy shared a thoughtful tribute to the Pretty Little Liars star on her 31st birthday.

@g_eazy on Instagram

“Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

The post has since been deleted from Instagram.

During their relationship, the couple collaborated on a song titled “All Things You’re Searching For” off G-Eazy’s latest release, Everything's Strange Here.



"She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," the rapper told ET in October. "She’s a special one."

"Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often," he added.

Neither Benson nor G-Eazy have confirmed the breakup.