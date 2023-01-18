With great power comes the way of water.

James Cameron’s Avatar sequel continues to steamroll its way up the all-time list of biggest box-office hits. As of today, it has officially passed Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.916 billion worldwide) to become the #6 film all-time. The film has only been in theaters for a little over a month.

Here is the new all-time box office list now that Avatar: The Way of Water has topped Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Biggest Box-Office Hits in History (Worldwide)

Cameron made it clear before The Way of Water was released that its success would determine the future of the Avatar franchise. If the film performed poorly, Disney would likely allow him to complete and release the third film (which has already been shot) but it would probably become the final film in the series. If the movie did well, it could continue for at least two additional sequels, and possibly more beyond that. So at this point, it’s pretty clear that the film has done well. (I’m going to say almost $2 billion is a pretty good result.)

And the movie is still performing well in theaters. Its less than $100 million away from $2 billion world, and a little over that to pass Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion) to enter the all-time box office top 5 list. If (or likely when) that happens, James Cameron will have released three of the biggest films in history, including the #1 title of all time, the original Avatar. That dude has an unbelievable financial track record.

