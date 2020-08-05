Barnegat man arrested for threatening tirade inside Manahawkin Costco

A Barnegat man who was the center of a viral video on social media for allegedly berating an employee at the Manahawkin Costco last week, has been arrested and charged with making Terroristic Threats, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.

Stafford Police ran point on the investigation into the incident after a video on Tik Tok went viral (and has since been taken down) showing a customer causing a scene inside the supermarket.

The man became enraged and allegedly said phrases such as, "shut your mouth, ring up my stuff", "shut up do your job" and "your manager isn't tough enough to stop me".

Stafford Police Detectives were quickly able to identify the suspect from the video with the assistance of patrol officers and the public who were sharing information from the incident.

William Commauf, 48, had a warrant issued for his arrest on Wednesday and was promptly arrested in a joint effort between Stafford Township Police and Barnegat Township Police.

Commauf was taken away without incident.

He was processed at the Stafford Township Police Department and then transported to the Ocean County Jail.

Stafford Police thank the public for all of their assistance with this investigation.

The department does not release arrest photos of defendants.

