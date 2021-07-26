Ben Affleck’s Batman Is Back in New ‘Flash’ Set Photos

Thus far, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has used his Instagram to tease the film’s costumes for the title character, Supergirl, and Michael Keaton’s Batman. But The Flash also features an additional Dark Knight: Ben Affleck’s Batfleck, and so far we haven’t gotten any sorts of teases of what his new Bat-suit will look like.

We still don’t have an official look at the new Batfleck yet, but there’s now a whole batch of set photos that show off Affleck’s Batman (or a stuntman’s closest approximation) driving around in a brand-new costume and Bat-cycle. You can see what’s popped up on Twitter so far below:

There’s also this profile shot that showed off a lot of details on the bike and the Batman suit design, including big utility belt pouches and an elaborate torso:

Some fans have noted the undeniable design similarities between this Batman’s new motorcycle, and the Batmobile Affleck drove in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League.

We still don’t know exactly how Affleck and Keaton’s Batman fit into The Flash, beyond the fact that the film is an adaptation of the Flashpoint series, where changing the Flash’s past through time travel results in the creation of a much different timeline in the present filled with darker versions of familiar DC characters. (In the Flashpoint comics, for example, Bruce Wayne is killed by the mugger in Crime Alley, and his father Thomas becomes Batman to avenge his death.)

Muschietti has previously said that Affleck’s Batman is a “very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie,” rather than a brief cameo, and that “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie.” The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

