Beyonce Is Screening Her ‘Renaissance’ Collaborators for #MeToo Allegations: REPORT

Beyonce is reportedly taking extra precautions when it comes to her upcoming album, Renaissance.

According to The Sun, Queen Bey and her team are screening her Renaissance album collaborators for any allegations involving the #MeToo movement.

The probecomes after producer Detail, who worked on Beyonce's 2013 single “Drunk in Love,” was arrested in 2020 on 15 counts of sexual assault. The producer was held on almost $6.3 million bail and has no part in the singer’s latest music release.

Detail also produced hit songs for Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

After his arrest, Beyonce was allegedly “devastated” she had previously worked with him.

While some may see the screening measure as overkill, sources told The Sun she "doesn’t care” and wants to ensure that this kind of behavior is not “normalized.”

"She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators," a source told the publication. "Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein."

As of reporting, Beyonce has not commented on the matter.

Renaissance is Bey's first official studio album since 2016's Lemonade, which saw both critical and commercial success.

Moreover, the project is set to include her record-breaking single "Break My Soul."

As for the album, fans can expect "soaring vocals and fierce beats" that transport the listener back to the clubs of yesteryear.

Renaissance hits shelves and streaming July 29. To pre-order/pre-save the project, click here.