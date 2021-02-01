BREAKING: Dustin Diamond, ‘Saved By the Bell’s Screech, Has Died at 44

Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role as Screech Powers on the hit '90s sitcom, Saved By the Bell, TMZ reports.

The news has now been confirmed by other outlets including CNN and NBC News as of Monday afternoon.

Dustin's representative TMZ that the 44-year-old actor's condition had "greatly declined since last week," and he was "taken off breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care," following a diagnosis with stage 4 small cell carcinoma (lung cancer) earlier this year.

Diamond was hospitalized in January because of pain all over his body. It turned out to be cancer, which had already spread throughout his body.

Diamond did appear in the first season of the Saved by the Bell revival on Peacock in 2020. However, EW says the actor was in talks to possibly make an appearance in a future season. The show explained his absence by saying that he was “living on the International Space Station.”

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.