‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes Used Deflated Netball to Allow Natural ‘Movement’ Without Physical Touch

Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey revealed one of the key tools used on set while filming sex scenes for the Netflix show, and it's probably not what you expected.

In an interview with Radio Times, the star explained that the show's intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot uses a "half-inflated netball" that goes between two actors to prevent intimate contact during any steamy scenes.

"If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them," Bailey explained. "There are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically." He added that the whole process is "pretty silly."

"We have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward," Bailey quipped.

What is netball? According to Netball America, the sport is similar to American basketball but borrows elements from other games such as European handball. The ball used in play — a netball — looks a little like a soccer ball or volleyball.

The Daily Mail notes that Bailey previously talked about another trick of the trade he experienced on set with Talbot. During an interview in 2021 the actor revealed that his underwear were painted nude for an outdoor sex scene.

The publication reports that intimacy coordinators use more than just deflated balls while filming. Other tools that often pop up include pasties, aloe vera gel and even breath mints.

Bridgerton newcomer Simone Ashley also spoke highly of her experience with Talbot in an interview with Radio Times.

"I am also confident that I can speak up if I’m not feeling comfortable with anything on set," she explained. "We were in a very safe environment and we worked with an incredible intimacy coordinator who encouraged us to portray what it is for the female character to experience pleasure."

Talbot, meanwhile, shouted out the co-stars on Twitter. "There's nothing like working with these two heroes," she wrote alongside a link to the Radio Times story.

Talbot appears to use her Twitter account to advocate for actors beyond the shows she works on, too. Her pinned tweet features an essential note for actors who are out on auditions.

"Nudity is not a requirement of any audition," she wrote. "If anyone claims it is — drop that project." She added that actors can also get in touch with intimacy coordinators with any questions they may have.

Check out the tweet below:

Bridgerton is hardly the only show to swear by an intimacy coordinator.

Euphoria director Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter that he would "never not work with an intimacy coordinator."

"Our intimacy coordinator’s main job was to be an advocate, someone who can talk to the actors," he said. "Because I know that the dynamic between the director and actor is … well, I know that they want to do a good job and it’s weird."