Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows.

Willis purchased the estate, which is located on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, in 2000 and wrapped up building the compound in 2004, according to the New York Post. The home is where countless memories were made and has too many amenities to possibly list, including four pools and over 1,000 feet of its very own beach.

The Die Hard actor owned the compound for nearly 20 years and sold the property in 2019. The tropical 12-bedroom estate just recently hit the market.

Inside Bruce Willis' Former $37.5M Turks and Caicos Estate Take a look inside of Bruce Willis' former $37.5 million Turks and Caicos estate that's currently for sale.