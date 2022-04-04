Can We Please Stop Asking BTS’ RM About How He Learned English From ‘Friends’?

The BTS ARMY has a simple request for members of the Western media: Would it be possible to stop asking group leader RM about how he learned English?

Considering he is one of the all-star members of BTS — arguably the biggest band on the planet — you've likely heard the story before. The factoid made headlines all the way back in 2017 when the hit-maker spilled the tea about his "English teacher" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"My English teacher was the sitcom Friends," he said at the time.

And it's totally possible that the information circulated — particularly in Korean media — well before that date.

However, the question has been a fixture in English-language interviews with BTS ever since. That very much includes a brief on-screen interaction with the evening's host Trevor Noah at the 2022 Grammys.

Noah broached the topic with RM during a segment at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday (April 3).

During the quick convo about Friends, RM hilariously referred to himself as a Chandler (a.k.a. actor Matthew Perry's character on the iconic '90s sitcom).

"When I see him I feel so sad," RM revealed. "I love him."

Check out the funny soundbite below:

It was a cute back and forth. And it's worth pointing out that it might have been a pre-approved question approved by BTS' management. However, the ARMY would like it if the media could move on from the question.

"Icb Trevor Noah had a whole minute or so to sit down with [BTS] while hosting and wasted it on asking namjoon, yet again, about learning english from Friends," one frustrated fan tweeted.

"Nah cause we gotta ban questions asking bts about who they wanna collab with and namjoon's association with the show friends," someone else wrote. "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

Others were clearly in agreement about the lazy question ban.

One member presented a particularly tantalizing proposition: "When interviewers stop asking about him learning english through Friends the world will start healing."

Sounds good to us!

Check out some of the other tweets (and some very clever memes) below:

Despite the Friends question, BTS appeared to have a fantastic night at the Grammys.

They performed their chart-topping hit "Butter" and were up for a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, where they faced off against releases from Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Coldplay; and Doja Cat and SZA, who ultimately took home the trophy.