Central Jersey Job Listings – October 9 – Friday Night Hires With PopCrush On PST

Amid coronavirus concerns and job closings the state has set up the State of New Jersey COVID-19 Jobs and Hiring Portal that lists all job opportunities.

Shipping, Logistics, and Transportation

FedEx is looking for positions as a Package Handler, Switcher, and Yard Jockey.

Healthcare

Hackensack Meridian Health is looking for assistance in numerous positions.

Retail

Lowe's is looking for assistance in several positions for sales positions and supervisors.

Child Care

The Lewis Chatman Academy is looking for positions in Infant Teachers, Cooks, Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Teacher Assistants

Healthcare

CareFinders Total Care LLC is looking for positions in Home Health Aide, CNA, and Nurse.

Other Essential Businesses

J & J Staffing Resources is looking for numerous positions ranging from Accountant Assistant to Warehouse Associate.

Grocery

ShopRite is looking for assistance in numerous positions as clerks and cashiers.

Shipping, Logistics, and Transportation

Amazon is looking for assistance as a Warehouse Team Member and a Shopper Team Member.

Manufacturing

Cornerstone Building Brands is looking for positions in factory working, driving, technicians, and operators.

Security

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. is looking for positions as a Security Officer.

