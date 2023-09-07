Charlie Puth Is Engaged to Brooke Sansone – Here’s the Ring

We were all surprised this morning when we saw that Charlie Puth is engaged. He announced his engagement to a family friend, Brooke Sansone.

The New Jersey-born music superstar shared the news on Instagram mid-morning Thursday (September 7).

The photos showed the couple dining on pizza and drinking wine at an outdoor eatery. We've got a pic of the stunning ring posted below.

"I flew to New York to ask my friend to marry me, and she said yes," Puth wrote. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it's all because of you Brookie."

Here's a pic of the ring:

The couple first went public about their relationship about a year ago.

Celebrities including John Legend have been commenting on the post sharing their well wishes for Charlie.

Congratulations, Charlie & Brooke!



