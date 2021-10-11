Check Out This Campsite You Can Rent On The Delaware River

Normally when you go camping it is stressful just thinking about where you are going to go if you have to go to a bathroom but at Tentrr Signature Site the small camping location offers a bathroom as well. This is pretty much glamping because not only do you get a bathroom but you also get to sleep on an actual bed.





Another cool thing is that if you were to stay at the Tentrr Signature Site you will get a nice view when you wake up and have private access to the Delaware River.





If you want to do some fun stuff on the Delaware River the Airbnb offers "two kayaks on site for your use in the river, as well as tubes."





Take a look for yourself and perhaps we found your new staycation.







