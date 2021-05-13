Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden for Viciously Cyberbullying Them

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Olivia Rodrigo meeting Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen's apology and more, below.

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden for Cyberbullying Them



After Courtney Stodden revealed that back when they were just 16 years old, they were the victim of cyberbullying from Chrissy Teigen, who even went as far as to tell Stodden to kill themself, Teigen has publicly apologized. See her tweets, below:

Google Reveals the Five Questions People Search the Most

Google Trends just turned 15 years old. To celebrate, Google has revealed the five questions that people have searched for the most in the past 15 years. Behold our deepest, darkest queries as a species, below:

1. "What time is it?"

2. "How to tie a tie"

3. "How to kiss"

4. "Where am I?"

5. "How many ounces in a cup"

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo Finally Met in Person

It's no secret that Olivia Rodrigo is a huge Taylor Swift fan. Well, her dream came true when she met her idol for the first time ever at the BRIT Awards this past weekend!

DJ Khaled Called Out for Disrespecting Ramadan

DJ Khaled is being dragged online for posting a bunch of videos of women in bikinis twerking on a yacht. The outrage comes from the fact that he posted the videos on Wednesday, which was the last day of Ramadan. Since DJ Khaled is Muslim, many people thought it was disrespectful, especially since men and women are expected to dress conservatively during the month of Ramadan. (via TMZ)

Is It Time to Panic About Gasoline?

Last week, the Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel between Texas and New York, was shut down during a cyberattack that forced the system offline. But believe it or not, that wasn't the cause of the current gas shortage. The real cause? People panic-buying! As a result of panic-buying, fuel demands and prices have skyrocketed. (via WPST)

Woman Holds Fake Funeral for Boyfriend So His Mistress Will Think He's Dead

A woman named Thea Loveridge just posted a TikTok video about how she got revenge on her ex-boyfriend's mistress. Hear the wild story, below: