‘Climate Criminal’ Kylie Jenner Exposed for Taking Minutes-Long Private Jet Flights

Kylie Jenner was branded a "climate criminal" on social media after she shared a photo of herself and Travis Scott posing in front of their private jets over the weekend.

"You wanna take mine or yours," the reality TV star captioned a photo of the duo cuddled close on the tarmac with their planes framing the shot.

While commenters on Instagram rushed to laud the photo as being "goals" or "vibes," others on Twitter were less amused.

The photo came amidst news that parts of Europe are experiencing a record-setting heat wave. According to The New York Times, the U.K. recently recorded a temperature of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time ever. The heat wave has been attributed to the effects of climate change.

Considering the news, some on Twitter called Jenner out for bragging about taking to the skies to fly in a private jet. BuzzFeed News note the mogul got her jet in 2020. Since then she's used it frequently.

In fact, a Twitter account called @CelebJets claims her jet — dubbed Kylie Air — has even embarked on flights as short as 3 minutes. That equates to about a 40-minute drive.

Other flights have clocked Jenner in the air for less than 15 minutes.

Of course, flying in a private jet is not great for the environment. Transport & Environment reports flying a private jet for an hour can result in the creation of about two tons of CO2. A study even suggests that flying private is far worse than flying on a commercial plane.

Considering the state of the world right now, people on Twitter were quick to criticize Jenner for what many view as a controversial decision to flaunt her wealth while others attempt to combat the climate crisis.

"Kylie Jenner is such a climate criminal," one Twitter user opined. "These jets should never be allowed to take off."

Others pointed out the irony of taking efforts such as using paper straws to combat climate change when celebrities continue to use private jets.

"Kylie jenner out here picking which colour private she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???" another wrote.

While some defended Jenner or pointed out the sexism of calling her out while ignoring others who flaunt their wealth, the general consensus seemed to be that private jets are simply a bad look.

"You don’t have to use the climate crisis as a reason to be mad about Kylie Jenner’s 3 minute private jet trips," one Twitter user wrote. "You can just say 'in a time where many people are struggling to afford basic needs, I’m frustrated by how unaware and out of touch with reality this family is.'"

