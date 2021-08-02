Colin and Casey Jost Are Writing a New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie

Turtle Power clearly never dies.

The 1990 live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie holds up better than you might expect. Seth Rogen is working on a new animated Ninja Turtles that’s already in development. And now it looks like there’s another Ninja Turtles project in the works at Paramount. This one will have a script from Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and his brother, Casey Jost.

According to Deadline, the Josts have been brought in to write “a new untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film for Paramount Pictures.” They have zero details about the plot — $50 says it involves large humanoid turtles that have been transformed from the norm by the nuclear goop — but whatever it is about, this is a different project (and a new live-action Turtles) from the Rogen film, which is animated. The most recent live-action Ninja Turtles was 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the second film in the Michael Bay-produced TMNT series which featured human actors like Megan Fox alongside CGI and motion-captured Turtles.

Colin Jost has been a writer at Saturday Night Live since 2005 and has been on his second stint as the show’s head writer since 2017. Casey Jost works as a writer and producer for the hidden camera show Impractical Jokers. Their script, and Rogen’s film, is on top of plenty of other animated Ninja Turtles shows for television. There’s even Ninja Turtles Power Rangers now. Just think about that.