Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out which rock star Kourtney Kardashian is dating, why JLo is being dragged on Twitter and more, below.

Confusing JLo Challenge Being Dragged on Twitter

To celebrate Jennifer Lopez's song "Love Don't Cost a Thing" turning 20 years old, JLo took to TikTok to launch a new challenge. Unfortunately, many fans found the confusing challenge insensitive and even classist. The video shows JLo on a beach, sans mask, throwing her expensive jewelry and jacket into the sand, implying that she doesn't need those things anymore. Others just wondered how one is even supposed to participate in the "challenge" to begin with. (via Cosmopolitan)

Woman Stabs Husband After Finding Old Photos of Herself

A woman became enraged after she found photos of her husband with a younger woman on his cell phone. She was so jealous and angry that she stabbed her husband multiple times. However, it turns out the photos were just digitized photos of the two of them when they were younger. Yikes... (via Yucatan Magazine)

Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Blink-182's Travis Barker



Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, are dating. After being friends for years, the two spent a romantic weekend in Palm Springs California. (via People)

Average American Spends Nearly $50/Month on Streaming Services

Amid a global pandemic that has forced many Americans to sit on their couches for days on end, it is no surprise that the average monthly amount spent on streaming services has increased. In April 2020 the average amount spent was $34/month, now it is $47/month, with Netflix taking the number one spot. (via NME)