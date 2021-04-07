‘Cruella’ Trailer: The Devil Wears Dalmatian

Disney made it official last month: Cruella is getting a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney’s streaming service in May. (The film will require an additional fee on top of your monthly subscription to Disney+ if that’s the way you want to watch it.) It’s the same sort of bifurcated release Disney has used for the big films it’s put out during the pandemic, including the live-action remake of Mulan and the recent animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon. (They will also use it for Black Widow a little later this summer.)

In Cruella, Emma Stone plays the young version of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain during her time rising through the London fashion world. There’s a new trailer for the film which makes it look like a cross between The Devil Wears Prada and Joker. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella will premiere in theaters and be available on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28.

