Dan + Shay are hang 'em up for the night in their new single, or at least they consider it. The country duo dropped "I Should Probably Go to Bed" on Friday (July 31) morning.

Over a quiet piano line, Dan + Shay contemplate linking back up with an old flame, only to decide that they're better off forgetting that idea and falling asleep. At the bridge, the melody picks up, with added drums and synths.

"I should probably go to bed / I should probably turn off my phone / I should quit while I'm ahead / I should probably leave you alone," goes the chorus. "'Cause I know in the morning / I'll be calling / Saying sorry for the things I said / So I should probably go to bed."

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" is the country duo's first new release since "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber hit No. 1 in January. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have been mostly silent on social media since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to move a 2020 headlining tour to 2021, although they teased that music was coming with a social message in June.

"We wrote part of this song in Los Angeles during Grammy Week but finished it at my house, on my piano, kind of by accident," Smyers shares of "I Should Probably Go to Bed." "Shay had come over to record vocals on another song that we had written. We took a break, went downstairs, started singing this song, and realized this song needs a big ending. So we really went for it. Shay delivered one of my favorite vocal performances of all time."

Dan + Shay are riding a hot streak at country radio with seven straight No. 1 hits from three very successful albums. Their most recent album is their 2018 self-titled project, which produced a Grammy-winning song in "Speechless" and an ACM Award-winning song in "Tequila." "10,000 Hours" and "I Should Probably Go to Bed" figure to be from a new project, originally thought to be released in 2020.