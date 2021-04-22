Daniel La Russo’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Is Up For Sale

You could live in Daniel La Russo’s home. You don’t even need to fight him for it. You just need $2.6 million.

That’s the asking price for the 9,214 square foot home on Realtor.com. The mansion has been featured prominently on all three seasons of Netflix’s The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai, where it plays the role of the La Russo family’s palatial estate. While the TV series, like the Karate Kid movies before it, is set in Southern California, the house itself — which contains six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a three-car garage, a two-story foyer, a pool, and three fireplaces — is actually located in Marietta, Georgia, about a half-hour outside of Atlanta. The mansion is officially referred to as “Villa Flora,” and supposedly its Tuscan design “was inspired by the [owners’] time living on the Amalfi Coast.” Built in 2008, the house counts two sitting former U.S. Presidents and golfer and beverage innovator Arnold Palmer among its former guests.

The pictures of the home on Realtor.com make it clear a lot of Cobra Kai has been shot there. Many of the images available online will look very familiar to fans of the show:

Again, the house doesn’t come cheap. But hey, it’s Daniel La Russo’s mansion. If you sell as many cars as Daniel La Russo and want to live in the Atlanta area, you could be looking at your new dream home.

