Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Tell Her ‘Side of the Story’ Following Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato opened up about what fans can expect from her new album, revealing she's going to tell her "side of the story" following her overdose last year. On Tuesday (June 25), the "Sober" singer took to her Instagram Stories to share details about her next record and why she doesn't care if people don't like what she has to say.

"You know what’s great about making an album?" Lovato wrote. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."

The 25-year-old's album update comes just one week after she teased new music on Instagram by posting a selfie from a recording studio and captioning it, “Making magic.”

This isn't the first time Lovato has seemingly addressed her relapse since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. In December 2018, she called out the media for twisting the story—and just like now, she made reference to telling her side, prompting fans to wonder what really happened the night of her overdose.

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” she tweeted. “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery because it’s no one’s business but mine."

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today," she wrote. "But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--t that you know nothing about."

"I still need space and time to heal," Lovato added.

It seems like that time is finally here and her comeback is closer than ever. Not only is the pop star currently recording music, but she recently hired Scooter Braun as her new manager.