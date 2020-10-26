Diplo Responds To Backlash From Reportedly Living With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star

Last week, Quenlin Blackwell shocked her 4.1 million TikTok followers when she revealed that she was currently living with Diplo.

Now, the 41-year-old DJ and the 19-year-old TikTok star are speaking out regarding criticism of their living arrangement and rumored romance.

“OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us,” Diplo tweeted. “As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet”

Meanwhile, Blackwell took to her Twitter to address her side of the situation.

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here over a year…I’d rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barely in LA bc he’s so busy,” she wrote.

“Diplo has given me the opportunity and security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more," she continued.

When a Twitter user asked Diplo, "What do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, quick," the musician responded, "We made music together."

In response to the backlash, Blackwell posted a video on TikTok set to Cardi B's song, "Press," as she danced in front of the negative headlines.

Is this situation sketchy or harmless? What do you think?