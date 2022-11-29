Walt Disney World Cast Members are reportedly organizing a "large protest" for Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to a Facebook post from Nov. 2, after making "very little progress" in negotiations with the company over wages, Cast Members will be protesting.

The post claimed that Disney only offered a $1 raise, even though that would not reflect the cost of living in the U.S. currently.

"All 6 unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public," the post said. "Stay strong and stay united!"

According to Inside The Magic, workers will be protesting issues including wages, healthcare, retirement, leave, and more.

Recently, former Disney CEO from 2006 to 2021, Bob Iger, returned to the company after a year away, during which Bob Chapek served as CEO. One of his first orders of business, as reported by Inside The Magic, will be to address contract negotiations with the union that represents nearly 42,000 Disney Cast Members, the Service Trades Council Union (STCU).

Apparently, there are bargaining sessions occurring Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, with the protest happening in between, organized by the STCU.

The union previously wrote in a Facebook post, "They offered to increase most workers’ pay by only $1 per hour every year for 5 years. The Company also offered additional increases for Housekeepers, Cooks and Dishwashers. The Company said 'No' to all of the Union’s other economic proposals regarding pension, health insurance, guaranteed 40 hours, premiums and other important issues."

Disney World cast members work long hours in the theme park's four total parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios.

In early November, Local 737, part of the STCU, called for raises for Florida tourism workers.

"Tourism workers can no longer survive on tourism wages," they said in a tweet.

An article about their fight for raised pay appeared in the Orlando Sentinel, according to the tweet.

Disney World Cast Members currently receive the minimum wage of $15 an hour.