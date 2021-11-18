Disney Plus Reveals Full Lineup For December 2021
People do a lot of home viewing in December. The weather is colder, families are spending time together indoors, kids are off from school at the end of the year. Luckily, Disney+ has an unusually busy month in December with plenty of new things to watch. The end of the month sees the premiere of the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and every week on Wednesday you’ll get a new episode of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. There’s also a new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid, plus a Frozen yule log — along with everything else Disney is adding for Christmas in November. There’s so much to watch you’ll barely have to speak to your relatives while you’re home for the holidays!
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December:
Friday, December 3
New Library Titles
- Christmas... Again?!
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Million Dollar Arm
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Disney+ Originals
Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Premiere
The Rescue - Premiere
Wednesday, December 8
New Library Titles
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Welcome to Earth - Premiere
Disney Insider - Episode 112
Hawkeye - Episode 104
Friday, December 10
New Library Titles
- Tron: Legacy
Wednesday, December 15
New Library Titles
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gigantosaurus (S3)
- Life Below Zero (S17)
- Science Of Stupid (S8)
Disney+ Originals
Foodtastic - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Hawkeye - Episode 105
Friday, December 17
New Library Titles
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Disney+ Originals
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition - Premiere
Wednesday, December 22
New Library Titles
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Hawkeye - Season Finale, Episode 106
Friday, December 24
New Library Titles
- Encanto
- King Tut In Color
- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
Wednesday, December 29
New Library Titles
- T.O.T.S. (S3)
Disney+ Originals
The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere
Friday, December 31
New Library Titles
- 80s Top Ten (S1)
