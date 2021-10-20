Dr. Dre Receives Divorce Papers at Cemetery While His Grandmother Is Laid to Rest – Report

Dr. Dre's ongoing divorce with his ex-wife, Nicole Young, has been everything, but amicable. So much that the legendary producer was recently served divorce papers while mourning a loved one.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Oct. 20), a process server confronted Dre with divorce documents while at the cemetery burying his grandmother. Sources close to the gossip site say this incident where Dr. Dre received the legal documents took place on Monday (Oct. 18).

There appears to be a dispute, however, regarding where the Compton native was exactly when he was served. Sources close to Dre claim he was given the paperwork at the burial site as the beatmaker was standing near his grandmother's casket. Meanwhile, those connected to Nicole Young refute that, and instead are saying that Dre was confronted by the process server in the cemetery's parking lot following the burial of the matriarchal figure who helped raise Dr. Dre.

The divorce forms that Dre received also involve a payment for Nicole Young's attorney fees.

Additionally, there appears to be some discord pertaining to how much Dr. Dre is supposed to be cashing out. Dre has reportedly paid $325,433, but a judge supposedly signed an order stating that he owes $1,550,000, which was indicated on the paperwork Dre was given.

Dre, on the other hand, feels that amount is incorrect and claims he satisfied Nicole's fees.

Nicole disagrees, saying that the hip-hop mogul owes $1,224,567.

Back in July, Dre was ordered to pay Nicole $293,306 per month in spousal support after reportedly requesting over $1.9 million in monthly support.

Months prior, in April, the marriage was officially over, deeming Dr. Dre and Nicole both single amid their divorce dealings.

Nicole Young filed for a divorce from Dr. Dre, her husband of 24 years, in June of last year.

XXL has reach out to attorneys for Nicole Young and Dr. Dre as well as a rep for Dre for a comment on this matter.