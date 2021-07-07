Drake Bell Secretly Got Married, Had a Baby

Surprise! Drake Bell is married — well, he's been married for a few years now, it seems — and is even a dad.

On June 29, the former Nickelodeon star, who also goes by Drake Campana and has been making music in Spanish since 2020, made the revelation in a tweet written in Spanish to his 4.6 million followers.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," the translated tweet reads. "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

The announcement follows the actor-singer's recent trip to Disneyland with his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, and their son. Photos and videos of their trip quickly went viral on social media, with people speculating about their family.

Bell has been linked to Von Schmeling since 2017. She is also listed as his PR contact under the company Decibel Media Group.

Bell also went viral last month when he pleaded guilty to "attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles." At first, he pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but later agreed to a plea deal.

"All questions about this case will be answered at sentencing, including why Mr. Bell chose to enter his plea," Bell's lawyer, Ian Friedman told People.

According to NBC, Cleveland police said that the then15-year-old victim "established a relationship with Bell several years prior and attended his concert in December 2017."

"While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley noted. At the time, Bell allegedly engaged in “inappropriate social media messages" of sexual nature with her.

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.