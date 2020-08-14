Drake Drops New Song “Laugh Now Cry Later” Featuring Lil Durk: Listen

The heavens have parted and a new Drake track has landed in our laps.

On Friday (Aug. 14) Drake dropped his latest single, "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Chicago native, Lil Durk. The new single, released via his OVO imprint, was rumored to be released at the end of this week with a feature from Bruno Mars, but Drizzy had other plans.

"Laugh Now Cry Later off my next studio album CERTIFIED LOVER BOY 👌🏽 video link in bio," Drake wrote in an Instagram post showing a photo of himself and Durk from the video shoot.

The fresh track finds Drizzy rapping over a subdued Cardo and G. Ry-produced beat. "Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react/Been wakin' up in the crib, but sometimes I don’t even know where I'm at," he rhymes. "Please don't play that nigga songs at this party, I can't even listen to that/Any time that I ran into somebody it must be a victory lap, aye."

Durkio comes through on verse No. 2. "I'm like DaBaby, I'm not just a rapper, you play with me you will get stretched, ooh-oh/Ran dracs in the hood, surround Drake around dracs/Even though I got a case, I'ma do what it take," he raps.

The single is accompanied by a Dave Meyers-directed video that has Drizzy trying to show off his athleticism with cameos from professional athletes like Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch and more. Social media personalities Druski and Aggy Abby also show up, with the latter playing Drizzy's main squeeze.

The 6ix God teased the new release early Thursday morning (Aug. 13), sharing an image of himself on a jet ski with a caption that read, "TMRW MIDNIGHT." The footage Drake shared lacked any audio, making it hard to discern if Drizzy planned to drop a new single or his highly anticipated album.

The new single has been confirmed to be on Aubrey's forthcoming LP, which he announced will be titled Certified Lover Boy. Following the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May, Drake announced his new solo album would be dropping this summer. “Also, my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6. Soon fwd,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Drizzy previously offered some insight on the new album, saying it will be more concise than his previous LP, Scorpion. "So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise," he revealed. "Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

Listen and the video for "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake featuring Lil Durk below.