Dylan Sprouse Lands First Major TV Role Since ‘Suite Life’

Dylan Sprouse will make his return to television for the new series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

On Wednesday (December 16), Variety announced that Dylan will star in Mindy Kaling's upcoming HBO Max show. This marks his first time appearing in a major television role since he concluded Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life On Deck in 2011. Dylan starred in the long-running children's shows alongside his brother, Cole Sprouse.

Dylan announced his new project in a tweet. "Very happy to announce my participation in this series," he wrote. "My first series in a long time and I couldn't ask to be alongside a cooler cast and crew!"

The series will revolve around four college roommates attending Essex College, a prestigious New England university.

Dylan's character will be a junior named Nico, who will interact with the show's four main roommates: Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, who was her public high school's valedictorian and who is from a working-class Arizona family; Amrit Kaur as Bela, who is a comedic "super confident cornball" from an affluent suburb of New Jersey; Renee Rapp as a "normal, classy girl from a great family"; and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney, who is the future star of their college's soccer team.