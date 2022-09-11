Englewood, NJ house for sale has Rock Band stage in living room

I’m sure I’m one of many in New Jersey constantly searching real estate sites looking for the best deal and praying not to get outbid.

It’s almost becoming impossible to find your dream home within your budget and it’s just a headache at this point.

But sometimes you come across a home where your thoughts are, “what were they thinking?”

Well with this find, that’s exactly what I was thinking, but in the coolest way ever.

I came across this post in the Facebook group “Zillow Gone Wild” about a house in Englewood, NJ up for sale with a rock band stage in the living room.

First of all, the house is listed for $1,299,000 – way out of my budget, but now I’m intrigued so I went digging.

The Zillow description starts by calling it a “rare find”. It’s been up for 76 days. I can’t recall seeing a home for sale available for that long, but let’s keep going.

The home is renovated with “luxurious fixtures and finishes, highest quality custom cabinetry, floor to ceiling wall of oversized windows overlooking beautifully manicured Crystal Lake Park, retractable awning, Porcelanosa bathroom tile & sink, and a master bath with imported jacuzzi tub from Italy”.

Englewood, NJ home for sale (Zillow - Eastern Realty, Inc. - Margaret Kim, Jiwon Jung) Englewood, NJ home for sale (Zillow - Eastern Realty, Inc. - Margaret Kim, Jiwon Jung) loading...

Talk about fancy!

The pictures are absolutely gorgeous and for a minute, I allowed myself to pretend I could afford this house.

But as I scrolled through and (finally) came across the photo of the living room, there it was. The glass stage, huge TV with speakers, and Rock Band guitar sitting on a stand.

Englewood, NJ home for sale (Zillow - Eastern Realty, Inc. - Margaret Kim, Jiwon Jung) Englewood, NJ home for sale (Zillow - Eastern Realty, Inc. - Margaret Kim, Jiwon Jung) loading...

This is commitment. Who exactly do the owners think they are selling to?

Now for the “Zillow Gone Wild” post.

The comments are fantastic. Aside from your typical “I wish I had over a million dollars to afford this house”, the Rock Band setup stole the show.

“Someone takes their ‘Guitar Hero’ games verrrry seriously.”

“Makes perfect sense since this house is basically a Tom Petty song”

“If you actually tried to set up a rock band on that “stage”… all the glass and the hardwoods and the low ceiling would make it sound terrible, and you’d never get it clean again after the band members’ nasty shoes and nastier equipment were all over it.”

“Wonder which native Jersey rock-n-roller starter home it belonged to…”

The homeowners already dropped the price by $91,000, but get rid of the Rock Band stage and we might be able to afford the home after all (in my dreams).

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.