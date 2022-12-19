Enter to Win Tickets to the Super Pet Expo

The Super Pet Expo the tri-state’s premier pet shopping extravaganza, is coming back to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison from January 6th through the 8th, 2023.

Enter to win a four-pack of tickets below.

The Super Pet Expo is your chance to shop for cool pet products, and there’s fun for the whole family. Leashed pets are welcome.

The fun includes:

Showbiz and trick dog champion trainer, Chrissy Joy and her amazing dogs

Meet Dexter, the two-legged dog that walks like a human

Weiner dog and mixed breed races

A huge dog ball pit with 5,000 balls

Repticon (a showcase of reptile and exotic pets)

Lure coursing

& more

For tickets and more info, visit them at SuperPetExpo.com.

Enter to win here: