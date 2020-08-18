Everything New on Disney Plus in September

Disney+’s biggest movie to date arrives on September 4 — with the biggest price tag too.

After its theatrical release was postponed throughout the summer of 2020, the live-action remake of Mulan will instead debut on Disney+ as part of a new feature the company is calling “Premier Access.” That means subscribers get to view Mulan early if they pay an additional cost. (In this case, it’s $29.99 on top of your regular $6.99 monthly subscription fee.) The new film, based on the ’90s animated classic and starring Liu Yifei in the title role, cost a reported $200 million to produce. (No wonder it ain’t cheap to watch it.)

The rest of September will see the season finale of Muppets Now, the original movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and the first of eight episodes of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new documentary series that goes behind the scenes fo the popular Disney theme park, narrated by Josh Gad.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2020:

Friday, September 4

New Library Titles

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Disney+ Originals

Mulan

Earth to Ned - Series Premiere (Episodes 101-110 Available)

One Day At Disney - Episode 140, “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now - Season Finale Episode 106, “Socialized”

Pixar In Real Life - Season Finale Episode 111, “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True - Episode 304, “Germs”

Friday, September 11

New Library Titles

Christopher Robin

Disney+ Originals

One Day At Disney - Episode 141, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True - Episode 305, “Photography”

Friday, September 18

New Library Titles

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Disney+ Originals

Becoming - Original Series Premiere (Episodes 101-110 Available)

One Day At Disney - Episode 142, “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True - Episode 306, “Trains”

Friday, September 25

New Library Titles

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Disney+ Originals

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Original Series Premiere

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals - Original Movie Premiere

One Day At Disney - Episode 143, “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True - Episode 307, “Venomous Animals”