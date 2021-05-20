Everything New on HBO Max in June 2021

HBO Max is getting two big Warner Bros. premieres in June: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest film in the popular horror franchise about a pair of married paranormal investigators, and In the Heights, the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Plus, if you missed The Little Things with Denzel Washington and Jared Leto earlier this year, that’s back on HBO Max as well. (Remember: The same-day Warner Bros. premieres are only on HBO Max for 30 days initially.)

The rest of the month includes Season 2 of Betty, Season 2 of the Max Original Full Bloom, and the season finale of In Treatment (exact date TBD). Older titles coming to the service include Dr. Strangelove, The Wedding Singer, and the complete Harry Potter film series. And don’t forget: If you want to pay less for HBO Max and don’t mind watching commercials, HBO Max With Ads launches in June as well. (It costs $9.99 a month, instead of the standard $14.99.)

Here’s the full list of what’s new on HBO Max in June:

June 1:

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

June 2:

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3:

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

June 4:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

June 5:

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

June 6:

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8:

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9:

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10:

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11:

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

June 12:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15:

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 17:

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

June 18:

Super Friends

June 19:

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24:

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

June 25:

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29:

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)