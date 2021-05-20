Everything New on HBO Max in June 2021
HBO Max is getting two big Warner Bros. premieres in June: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest film in the popular horror franchise about a pair of married paranormal investigators, and In the Heights, the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Plus, if you missed The Little Things with Denzel Washington and Jared Leto earlier this year, that’s back on HBO Max as well. (Remember: The same-day Warner Bros. premieres are only on HBO Max for 30 days initially.)
The rest of the month includes Season 2 of Betty, Season 2 of the Max Original Full Bloom, and the season finale of In Treatment (exact date TBD). Older titles coming to the service include Dr. Strangelove, The Wedding Singer, and the complete Harry Potter film series. And don’t forget: If you want to pay less for HBO Max and don’t mind watching commercials, HBO Max With Ads launches in June as well. (It costs $9.99 a month, instead of the standard $14.99.)
Here’s the full list of what’s new on HBO Max in June:
June 1:
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
June 2:
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3:
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5:
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
June 6:
Rizzoli & Isles
June 8:
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9:
Young Hearts, 2020
June 10:
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11:
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 12:
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15:
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17:
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
June 18:
Super Friends
June 19:
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24:
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25:
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29:
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)