The full-length trailer for You Season 3 has arrived and there's a lot to unpack.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the third season of the hit series on Friday (Sept. 17), sending fans into a tizzy.

At the end of Season 2, we found out that main character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) not only met his match with Love (Victoria Pedretti), but that the two got married and moved to the suburbs, where they had a baby and are now living in post-murder marital bliss. The trailer reveals that with a new town comes a new fixation — and Joe is already stalking his lovely new neighbor, Natalie.

"I never thought to wonder: what happens after boy gets girl?" Joe ominously ponders in the trailer. Before long, we see another dead body being cleaned up by Joe and Love. Who is it this time?

Below, here's everything we know about You Season 3.

When Does You Season 3 Come Out?

You Season 3 debuts on Oct. 15 exclusively on Netflix.

Who Stars in You Season 3?

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg alongside Victoria Pedretti as Love. Love's mother, Dottie, played by Saffron Burrows, has been promoted to a series regular. Michaela McManus stars as Natalie.

A number of new cast members will be introduced this season. Tati Gabrielle plays a local librarian while Dylan Arnold portrays college student Theo, who has a rocky relationship with his father.

Jack Fisher will play a young Joe for flashback scenes along, with Joe's childhood friend played by Mauricio Lara.

Shalita Grant will portray a character named Sherry who is a "momfluencer" who pretends to welcome Love into her friend circle.

This season, Joe also has a new friend named Cary, played by Travis Van Wrinkle. Another new character is Matthew, plays by Scott Speedman. According to TV Line, his character is “a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn … all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath.”

Other new cast additions include: Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Mehl (Dante), Chris O'Shea (Andrew), Christopher Sean (Brandon), Bryan Safi (Jackson), Mackenzie Astin (Gil) and Ayelet Zurer (Dr. Chandra).

What Is You Season 3 About?

Season 3 will see Joe and Love welcome a baby boy and navigate the thrills of their new life together as husband and parents; first-time parents; and literal partners in crime.

“They’re not soulmates," Badgley told TV Line of Joe and Love's relationship. "He’s afraid of her at the end [of Season 2]. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch-nemesis.”

Based on the trailer alone, fans can expect at least one other obsession and murder.

Showrunner Sera Gamble tweeted that "the episodes are f---ing bonkers and the performances are insanely good."

Will There Be a You Season 4?

Executive producer Sera Gamble previously teased that there could be "several" more seasons to come. Fingers crossed!