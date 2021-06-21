‘Fast and Furious’ Recap: Everything That’s Happened So Far

The subtitle of F9 is The Fast Saga. And man, is that an appropriate name. Fast & Furious has officially been around for 20 years and 10 movies (nine main films plus the spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). At this point, it has so many characters and subplots and flashbacks and retcons (and retcons of earlier retcons) that calling it a simple franchise just doesn’t cut it. This thing really is a full-fledged saga.

And with that kind of saga comes a lot of continuity. Watching F9 without knowing the nine previous movies can get a little confusing. (Yes, the movies about the cars flying in space is surprisingly complicated!) If you haven’t seen every previous Fast, you won’t understand the relationships between the heroes, the villains, and even the surprise cameos. One new character turns out to be the sister of another minor character who appeared in Fast & Furious, which is the fourth film in the series, and not to be confused with The Fast and the Furious, the first film in the series.

Everyone with us so far?

If you’re not, that’s cool. We’ve made the ultimate Fast recap, cramming all ten movies into a little over 13 minutes. Watch this, and you’ll be ready to race with Vin Diesel and the whole crew for F9. You can watch it below:

F9: The Fast Saga opens in theaters on June 25.