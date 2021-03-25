Frankie Muniz Is Officially a Dad! Here’s What the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Is Up To Today

Whatever happened to Frankie Muniz?

It turns out the former child star is now a dad! On Wednesday (March 24), Muniz revealed he and his wife, Paige Price, welcomed their first child, a boy.

Muniz made the announcement in a teary-eyed Instagram Story, sharing, "I'm a dad guys. I love them so much." He captioned the clip, "I love my baby so much and I love my wife more."

In September 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting via a YouTube video. In the video, Price spoke about their previous struggle with fertility and admitted she was surprised that they were expecting to begin with. The following month, they revealed that they would be having a baby boy.

Muniz dominated TV as well as the big screen in the early 2000s, turning out roles in hit series and films such as Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks, Lizzie McGuire and Big Fat Liar, among other projects. In recent years, however, the actor has kept a relatively lower profile, focusing more on television cameos and guest spots, as well as entrepreneurial endeavors.

After his six-year run on Malcolm in the Middle ended in 2006, he took a semi-break from acting to become a professional race car driver. Aside from acting and racing, he also dipped into the music industry, becoming the drummer for the band Kingsfoil from 2012 to 2014. Three years later, he began to manage the band Astro Lasso, which consists of two of his former bandmates.

As far as TV and film roles go, Muniz starred in two of the Sharknado movies before competing on Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars in 2017. He was partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson and placed third in the competition. Muniz revealed during his DWTS run that he previously suffered nine concussions as well as a "few" mini strokes, some of which occurred during his time as a race car driver. Because of the injuries, he experienced memory loss and doesn't remember much of his time spent acting as a child or teen.

Muniz and Price on February 21, 2016 and began dating in October that year. Muniz popped the question in November 2018 at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona. On October 3, 2019, the couple eloped, though they later held a traditional ceremony for family and friends on February 21, 2020. The date had special significance as it was the 4-year anniversary of the day they first met.

In 2018, Price and Muniz purchased Outrageous Olive Oils and Vinegars in Scottsdale, Arizona. The shop offered a variety of different cooking oils and vinegar along with salads, pastas, beauty products, kitchen essentials and more. The couple sold their business in January 2021.

Today, Muniz and Price have their very own YouTube channel, and it seems Muniz is still acting here and there, though it's likely the role he's looking most forward to right now is that of new dad.

