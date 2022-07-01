‘Friends’ Co-Creator Embarrassed by Beloved Show’s Lack of Diversity

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, is now speaking out about the show's lack of diversity.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kauffman admits that she feels "embarrassed" about the lack of diversity the show had. Speaking on it, she said: "I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years." This led her to continue by saying: "Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago."

To mark what she has learned over the years, she has now made a $4 million donation to Brandeis University that will be put toward an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department.

The professorship is aimed at providing support for distinguished scholars with an emphasis on "the study of the peoples and cultures of Africa and the African diaspora."

Additionally, the donation will help in the recruitment of more scholars and in the creation of “new opportunities” for students.

In a statement, Ron Liebowitz - who serves as president of Kauffman’s alma mater - revealed that the donation made by her will assist multiple generations of students, saying: "It is the first endowed professorship in the program, which means it will ensure the study of African and African American culture, history, and politics for generations of Brandeis students—something more critical than ever." He then continued by saying: "We are so grateful to Marta for her generosity and vision."

Friends wrapped its original NBC run back in 2004 and reunion special featuring all of the main cast members was released via HBO Max last year.