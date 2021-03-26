Serendipity Brands has partnered with Warner Bros. to bring fans gourmet ice cream flavors inspired by their favorite movies and TV shows. There will be four movie-and-TV-influenced flavors released in total: Friends, The Goonies, Caddyshack, and A Christmas Story.

The first to be released is the Friends pint, which is named Central Perk Almond Fudge. Inspired by the iconic coffee shop where the Friends gang spends their free time, the ice cream consists of chocolate-covered almonds and fudge swirls in a mocha-flavored base. The Serendipity flavor is available now in select stores and online.

“Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for! Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you’re with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop,” said Sal Pesce, president and COO of Serendipity Brands in a press release.

Also available is a pint inspired by the 1985 adventure comedy The Goonies. Directed by Richard Donner and based on a story by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies quickly gained cult status for its lovable characters and memorable lines. The flavor is called Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooaad?, a chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge covered almonds.

Later in the year, Serendipity will launch pints inspired by the 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack and the holiday classic A Christmas Story. Which flavor will you binge first?

