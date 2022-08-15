Gas prices continue to drop: How NJ compares to rest of country

Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17.

While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a row and is now 88 cents cheaper than the high on June 13 at $5.05, it is still almost a dollar more than Aug. 15, 2021 ($3.20).

New Jersey’s average gas price is also 22 cents higher than the national average, which is $3.95.

The drop in gas prices is primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers fueling up.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

Gas prices continue to fall as well in New Jersey’s neighboring states. The average price in Pennsylvania is $4.29, down nine cents from a week ago. New York motorists are paying $4.34, down eight cents from last week. Connecticut drivers are doling out $4.11 at the pumps, down 11 cents from a week ago.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

