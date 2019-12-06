Gifts For the Holidays That Your Pets Will Love

Value Vault is a participant in the Target Affiliate Marketing Program, an affiliate advertising and marketing program that pays advertising fees to sites that advertise and link to Target.com.

Don't forget your pets this holiday season! Christmas is coming, and you can keep your pets in on the fun with these gifts just for them.

Target

With the cold weather in full swing, put your pet in this cozy wintery sweater. Simple to put on and machine washable, this beauty will keep them warm all season.

Buy it: https://goto.target.com/Mxz0J

Target

With all the holiday parties and festivities coming up, give your pet that flair of style with this festive bowtie. Want something a little different? Check out this snowflake bowtie.

Buy it: https://goto.target.com/eM0vj

Target

Make your pet festive in all your holiday pictures this year with this great elf hat. Prefer they dress up as a reindeer? Get this antler headband for your best bud!

Buy it: https://goto.target.com/z3KgM

Amazon

Get the whole family matching PJs (even the dog) with these great Feliz Navidad! pajamas. They have these PJs for everyone, so whether you're looking for plus-size, women, men or even big and tall, you're covered (and cozy).

Buy it: https://goto.target.com/d0WoK

Target

Give them a tasty treat to snack on while you and your family go to town on the human sweets. They'll be thrilled with this peppermint cane-shaped bone.

Buy it: https://goto.target.com/Veky3