Harrison Ford Injured On ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set

Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones 5. According to Deadline, production will continue while Ford’s course of treatment is decided upon. Director James Mangold will rearrange the shooting schedule to accommodate for Ford’s absence over the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, Indiana Jones 5 began filming in Pinewood as well as other locations throughout the U.K. Ford, now 78 years old, was injured while he was woking through the motions of a combat sequence. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a statement from Disney reads (via Deadline). "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Back in 2014, Ford experienced a serious leg injury on the set of the Millennium Falcon while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens. His leg was broken by a hydraulic door during a freak accident. With rest and recovery, Ford was able to bounce back, and hopefully it will be the same case here. The actor has become famous for doing a majority of his own stunts over the years, and while his age has influenced the range of his stunt work, he’s still in good shape.

The cast for Indiana Jones 5 is rounded out by Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. The movie is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Get our free mobile app