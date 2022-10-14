‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72.

In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others.

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world," she said.

"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy," she continued.

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time," the statement concluded.

Outside of the very successful Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane also appeared as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

In the United Kingdom, Coltrane appeared on several TV shows as well. In fact, he scored three consecutive BAFTA best actor prizes for his role as psychologist Dr Edward Coltrane in the drama Cracker.

Originally born under the name Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland in 1950 he acquired the name Coltrane in his young adult years as a tribute to none other than famed jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Some of his earliest works came from his roles in the theater. His big breakthrough role came in the form of The Slab Boys.

Coltrane's last film role was 2014's Effie Gray, however, his last appearance on TV was in 2022 as part of the 20th anniversary special of the Harry Potter franchise.