Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Lyrics + Music Video: Listen to the New Single Here!

Harry Styles' "As It Was" lyrics and music video have arrived, and we can't wait for the new surprises ahead from the singer's new era!

On Thursday (March 31), the "Watermelon Sugar" singer premiered the first song off his upcoming third studio album, Harry's House.

The music video begins with the One Direction alum donning a red trench coat and black feather boa while walking backward in a sea of people that are walking forward. It then cuts to the scene that Styles teased on social media before the song's release — him on a turntable chasing the video's romantic lead in a circle.

Watch Harry Styles' "As It Was" Music Video:

Styles has been teasing fans with clips from his forthcoming record, which is slated to drop on May 20. The album feature 13 new tracks.

In March, Styles debuted a website for his upcoming album, YouAreHome.co, which allows fans to open a digital door to a portion of new artwork every day.

Styles will be headlining both weekends at Coachella in April before bringing his Love On Tour to the U.K. and South America. He will be supported by Wolf Alice, Koffee and Mitski.

Harry Styles' "As It Was" Lyrics:

Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

[Verse 1]

Holdin' me back

Gravity's holdin' me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothin' to say

And everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I'm the one who will stay, oh oh oh

[Chorus]

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

[Verse 2]

Answer the phone

Harry, you're no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?

What kinda pills are you on?

Ringin' the bell

And nobody's coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you're well, oh oh oh



[Repeat Chorus]

[Bridge]

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don't wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids, follow her

I don't wanna talk about who's doing it first

[Outro]

Hey

As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was