Harry Styles revealed the real inspiration behind his upcoming song, "Daylight."

The "As It Was" hitmaker confirmed that the forthcoming track is not about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who he dated in 2012. People believed that the song as it shares the same title as Swift's release on her seventh studio album, Lover, which was released back in 2019.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern to promote his upcoming album Harry's House, the radio host questioned if the song was indeed about the "22" singer.

"You're reading too much into it. You know I'd love to tell you you're spot-on, but I can't. We will always wonder," Styles confessed. The song is about a love who blew Styles off despite his attempts at gaining her affection. Styles described it as a specific woman who did not respond in the way that he thought she would which left him frustrated.

Styles revealed that he wrote the song, which has become one of his personal favorites, during a late-night "stream of consciousness" moment in the recording studio. Despite everyone being ready to call it a night and go to bed, he managed to stay up to finish the song as it would not have been the same if they waited until the morning.

“‘We have to find a way to finish this now,'” he recalled thinking at the time. Styles and his collaborators ended up staying up all night to finish it and ended up watching the sunrise on a local beach.

Harry's House arrives at midnight local time on Friday (May 20).