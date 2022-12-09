Harry Styles Tour Van Hijacked by Gunmen in Brazil: REPORT

Harry Styles' Dec. 10 concert in Brazil may have less merch for sale, considering one of the vans containing the singer's Love On Tour merch was allegedly hijacked en route to the venue.

According to NME, the van was driving south on the BR-116 highway toward the southern Brazil city of Curitiba, which is Styles' next tour stop.

According to translations of a report by Brazilian outlet G1, three armed men were responsible for the crime.

The attackers reportedly "subdued" the van's driver before taking the vehicle.

The van has yet to be recovered as of publishing, and the attackers have not yet been identified.

Live Nation Brazil allegedly told CNN Brazil that no musical or electrical equipment had been taken.

"Live Nation Brasil informs that there was no robbery in the transport of the team, equipment, band or crew of the Harry Styles tour in Brazil," they reportedly said, adding, "There is no change in the Curitiba show."

However, the outlet did confirm that a van carrying Styles merch was hijacked and that the items would be replenished in time for the concert.

On social media, some fans questioned if the van actually belonged to Styles' team, with one Brazilian fan tweeting, "Harry’s team doesn’t use vans to transport instruments/equipments, which is what Live Nation said. the van that was stolen was from Live Shows Merchandising, which had merch for the Curitiba show. hope this clears it up."

Styles just wrapped up a show in Rio De Janeiro on Dec. 8, where he stunned fans by going shirtless under a green and purple sequined jacket with sequined purple pants.

He also teased the crowd about revealing one of his tattoos.

"And if you’re really good, I’ve got a Brazil tattoo that maybe…" he joked between songs.

Styles' Love On Tour wraps up for the year in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 14. It will pick back up again in January 2023 with three rescheduled LA shows as well as Australian, Asian and European spring and summer legs that will take the tour through July 2023.