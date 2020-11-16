HBO Max Is Finally Coming To Amazon Fire TV And Tablets

WarnerMedia has announced that HBO Max will begin rolling out on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire tablets starting on Tuesday, November 17. Once the feature is implemented, current HBO subscribers through Prime Video Channels will be able to log into the HBO Max app using their Amazon credentials, at no additional cost. Those who have the HBO app downloaded to their devices will automatically have it updated with the HBO Max app.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max. Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love,” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia. “Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

The announcement comes just in time for the slew of HBO Max originals heading to the app, including The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy, and the highly anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion. Fan-favorites such as Magic Mike, 13 Going on 30, and The Dark Knight also arrive this month.

HBO Max currently boasts 10,000 hours of content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and more. The service launched back in May, so it’s a bit surprising that it took this long to finally make its way to Amazon Fire TV devices. Well, better late than never.